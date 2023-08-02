Facts

15:42 02.08.2023

War Dept Head: 99% of all war crimes being investigated, to be investigated in Ukraine

2 min read
War Dept Head: 99% of all war crimes being investigated, to be investigated in Ukraine

The role of international partners in the investigation and prosecution of war crimes is auxiliary, Ukraine itself investigates and will bring to justice those responsible for 99% of cases of crimes, said head of the Department for Combating Crimes committed during the armed conflict of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) Yuriy Belousov.

"Some 99% of all war crimes are being investigated and will be investigated in Ukraine, and the perpetrators of these crimes will also be punished in Ukraine. Only 1%, or even less, will be helped by our international partners, because their function is auxiliary," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Belousov noted: "At the beginning of the war, there were expectations that someone would intervene, wave a conditional magic wand and immediately all the war criminals from Bucha would end up in The Hague. Unfortunately, this does not happen. All this is a long process, and the volumes are such that no one but us will do it."

According to the head of the Department of War, he is asking international partners for training and technical assistance. "Give us a ‘fishing rod’ – we can do everything ourselves," he added.

As an example, the head of the Department of War cited the use of drones to inspect the scene of events. "It used to look fantastic. And now we have received this equipment and are conducting investigative actions much faster, dozens of times, and much better," he said.

Tags: #pgo #war #belousov

MORE ABOUT

16:56 02.08.2023
Occupiers who tortured, abused, killed civilians not subject to prisoner swaps – Head of PGO's War Department

Occupiers who tortured, abused, killed civilians not subject to prisoner swaps – Head of PGO's War Department

14:25 02.08.2023
PGO War Crimes Department's head: We expect Rada to regulate terms of war crimes' investigation

PGO War Crimes Department's head: We expect Rada to regulate terms of war crimes' investigation

20:47 01.08.2023
More than 3,500 educational institutions suffered since start of full-scale war

More than 3,500 educational institutions suffered since start of full-scale war

09:17 25.07.2023
Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

20:31 24.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

20:37 21.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

19:35 20.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

20:11 18.07.2023
This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

12:46 18.07.2023
British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

12:28 18.07.2023
War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

Former US Ambassador to NATO Daalder: Ukraine can become NATO member with temporarily occupied territories

LATEST

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

Pope urges Europe to look for creative options to end war in Ukraine

First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

AD
AD
AD
AD