16:07 01.08.2023

MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine due to statements made by Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the President of Poland, Head of the International Policy Bureau Marcin Przydacz.

According to a commentary by Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko published on the ministry's website on Tuesday, during the meeting, it was emphasized that the statements about the alleged ingratitude of the Ukrainians for the assistance of the Republic of Poland do not reflect reality and as such are unacceptable.

"We are convinced that the friendship between Ukraine and Poland is far deeper than political pragmatism. Politics should not question the mutual understanding and strength of relations between our peoples. No statements will prevent us from jointly fighting for peace and building a common European future," Nikolenko said.

As reported, Przydacz said on air of the Polish television channel TVP that Ukraine has received a really big support from Poland and it should start to appreciate the role Poland has played for Ukraine over the past months and years.

