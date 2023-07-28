Facts

12:35 28.07.2023

Ukraine's victory must be such that enemy attempts to return don't go beyond sick fantasies – Zelenskyy

2 min read
More than a thousand-year history of Ukrainian statehood suggests that it is necessary to win and build such a strong state that its potential and ability to defend itself, and that Ukrainians' faith in themselves, weapons and the unity of all together in the state guarantee the preservation of the statehood of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We do not believe that Russia will not want to return with aggression even after we drive out the occupiers from all our land. But the victory of Ukraine can and should be such that any attempts by the enemy to return would not go beyond the sick fantasy of those madmen who bear such plans," Zelenskyy said, speaking in Kyiv on Friday on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.

According to him, "our desire to win determined what Ukraine should be like next – a strong, free, European state, free from internal squabbles, which values its internal unity."

"To win is to confirm the value orientations that were laid back then, over the millennia. This is the choice of unity with the world, the choice to be a participant in world history in order to have the right to one's own national history of one's people, one's land, one's state. This is a choice to be a force, a force that can stand up for itself, otherwise Ukraine cannot, otherwise there will be no Ukraine," the president said.

He said "one's own statehood is that sacred border that protects the nation from bondage, which gives the future, burns enemy equipment, unites the best and restores and protects the shrines."

"Ukraine cannot be overcome, because you cannot be overcome. All of you, Ukrainians, cannot be overcome, despite the fact that sometimes you can see fatigue in the eyes of our people, which we understand, but which has not taken possession and, I am sure, will never take possession of Ukraine. This fatigue will become only fuel that will accelerate us, accelerate our movement towards the national goal, towards victory," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

