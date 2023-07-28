Facts

10:32 28.07.2023

Zelenskyy holds meeting on issues concerning combat medics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working trip to Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, held an "important conversation" in the presence of the Minister of Health and the commander of the medical forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine Tetiana Ostaschenko, he said in a video address on Thursday.

The conversation, according to him, "was about issues that are of great concern to our combat medics, our warriors. Issues on which lives depend."

"I expect the commander to work together with the community of combat medics, with volunteers and, on the other hand, with government officials to find the necessary solutions," he said.

Zelenskyy also, according to him, "listened to the report on the liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes on Odesa and the region. Here, in Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, which Russia tried to destroy, I feel that our people, our morale are still stronger. Stronger than the Russian terror."

"We are looking for air defense systems to protect Odesa and our entire south. And I am grateful to everyone in the world who has already joined us in this endeavor," the president said.

Tags: #medics #zelenskyy

