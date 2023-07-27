Rada intends to resume assets declaring for officials

The Verkhovna Rada intends to resume electronic declaration for state and local government officials.

Some 299 MPs voted at the first reading for relevant bill No. 9534 on amendments to some laws on determining the procedure for submitting declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government under martial law at a plenary session on Thursday, a member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.

As Zhelezniak previously reported, one of the innovations of the bill (except for the resumption of declarations) is the provision of declarations not only for this year, but also for all previous ones.

According to the draft law, the subjects of declaration performing tasks in the interests of national security or located in the territories affected by the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, submit declarations within 90 days from the date of: determining the date of the end of hostilities; the end of occupation for the temporarily occupied territories in which the person is located; return to the point of permanent deployment or place of permanent work (except rotation); termination or cancellation of martial law.

The above-mentioned provisions of the draft law concern only the subjects of declaration who exercise official powers in the territories where active hostilities are conducted; who are in temporarily occupied territories. This norm also applies to persons from among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations directly involved in hostilities; from among the employees of the bodies authorized to carry out intelligence and/or counterintelligence activities, directly involved in conducting intelligence activities. In addition, these provisions apply to persons sent to other States to participate in international peace and security operations.

In addition, the bill proposes to resume special checks for persons applying for public positions [such checks were suspended for the period of martial law]. The bill also obliges to conduct special checks and in relation to officials appointed to their posts without them.

The bill also provides for the publicity of the register of declarations. According to the provisions of the draft law, until the termination or cancellation of martial law, declarations will be displayed in the Unified State Register of Declarations in the public domain, but without the registration number of the taxpayer's registration card or passport number of a citizen of Ukraine, place of residence, date of birth of individuals, location of objects listed in the declaration, account number in a bank or other financial institution. There will also be no information in the public domain about the localities where the objects indicated in the declaration are located, or where the declarant's place of actual residence, registered place of residence, surnames, first names, patronymics of all other persons specified in the declaration (except for the subject of declaration) is located.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada cancelled electronic declaration submission for officials in the spring of 2022 for the duration of martial law in connection with the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

The adoption of the law on the resumption of declaration is necessary for Ukraine to start negotiations on joining the European Union.