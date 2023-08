The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to dismiss head of the State Emergency Service Serhiy Kruk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"The government has decided to dismiss Serhiy Kruk from the post of head of the State Emergency Service. The duties of the head of the State Emergency Service are assigned to the deputy head of the Service, Volodymyr Demchuk," the minister said on the Telegram channel on Friday.