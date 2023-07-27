Facts

13:18 27.07.2023

Economic Security Bureau seizes UAH 650 mln worth of counterfeit alcohol in six months

3 min read
Economic Security Bureau seizes UAH 650 mln worth of counterfeit alcohol in six months

Detectives of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine for six months of 2023, as a result of searches and inspections within 59 registered criminal proceedings, seized from illegal circulation inventory items related to the illegal circulation of vodka products and alcohol in the amount of more than UAH 650 million, the Economic Security Bureau press service reported.

According to the report, according to the results of pretrial investigations, 17 people have already been declared suspected in criminal proceedings, nine proceedings have been sent to court and eight sentences have been passed.

According to the Bureau, within criminal proceedings, five lines for production of alcoholic beverages in Chernihiv, Odesa, Poltava, Volyn and Vinnytsia regions, as well as 375 tonnes of alcohol-containing products, and over 150,000 excise tax stamps with signs of forgery have been seized.

For comparison, for entire 2022, about 109 tonnes of alcohol-containing products and two lines for bottling alcoholic beverages were seized, the Bureau specified.

According to law enforcement agencies, in Dnipropetrovsk region, detectives exposed the persons who organized illegal production of a liquid with a characteristic smell of alcohol on an industrial scale. Every day, about 15-20 tonnes of alcohol was produced here, which was pumped through an underground pipeline with a length of about 1 km to the alcohol storage. About 107 tonnes of liquid with a characteristic smell of alcohol were seized in the amount of more than UAH 10 million. The amount of damage from non-payment of excise tax and VAT is about UAH 4 billion.

In Kyiv region, officers searched the warehouse, production and administrative premises of a sugar factory, where they identified and seized about 170 tonnes of anhydrous alcohol, sold under the guise of a component of gasoline and bioethanol, worth more than UAH 67.5 million.

In Kirovohrad region, at one of the factories, detectives seized more than 100,000 bottles of alcoholic beverages of various brands, more than 25,000 liters of liquid with a characteristic smell of alcohol, and 126,000 excise tax stamps with signs of forgery in the amount of about UAH 20 million.

In two cases, detectives recorded the absence of a permanent employee of the regulatory authority at the tax post.

In addition, the employees sent letters of recommendation to the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection to block 75 illegal websites that sell illegally manufactured products.

As part of the Economic Security Bureau Main Detective Unit, relevant working groups have been created in certain areas to counter the illegal import, production and trade of tobacco products, alcoholic beverages and fuel.

As reported, since the beginning of the year, based on the results of combating illicit trafficking in tobacco products, the Economic Security Bureau has seized equipment and products worth UAH 750 million.

Tags: #alcohol #counterfeit

MORE ABOUT

12:12 07.06.2023
Rada temporary investigative commission, National Police agree to introduce personal liability of heads of law enforcement agencies for illegal sale of cigarettes

Rada temporary investigative commission, National Police agree to introduce personal liability of heads of law enforcement agencies for illegal sale of cigarettes

19:46 20.01.2023
Alcohol production grows by 12% in 2022 despite Russian invasion – MP Hetmantsev

Alcohol production grows by 12% in 2022 despite Russian invasion – MP Hetmantsev

18:39 26.02.2021
Fall in vodka production by 6.7% in 2020 amid rise in consumption indicates growth of illegal alcohol market – Fiscal Service

Fall in vodka production by 6.7% in 2020 amid rise in consumption indicates growth of illegal alcohol market – Fiscal Service

10:23 13.08.2020
Cabinet approves program for reforming and developing alcohol industry for 2020-2023

Cabinet approves program for reforming and developing alcohol industry for 2020-2023

17:31 21.02.2020
EBA opposes bill on annual increase in share of domestic raw materials in cognac production to 85% in 2027

EBA opposes bill on annual increase in share of domestic raw materials in cognac production to 85% in 2027

16:26 11.12.2019
Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

14:28 15.11.2019
Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

10:59 08.07.2019
Ukrspyrt halts shipments of spirit to alcohol producers from July 1

Ukrspyrt halts shipments of spirit to alcohol producers from July 1

12:18 26.06.2017
Ukraine's government proposes excise tariff changes for alcohol, tobacco

Ukraine's government proposes excise tariff changes for alcohol, tobacco

14:41 09.11.2016
Ukrainian government increases minimum alcohol prices

Ukrainian government increases minimum alcohol prices

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

LATEST

Head of Ukrenergo recommends population to prepare power generators for winter season 'just in case'

Two Kalibr missiles downed near Vinnytsia on Wed, five people injured

Rada cancels Aristov's mandate

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Bad weather results in disconnection of interstate power lines with Moldova, Poland – Ministry of Energy

Body of woman killed in July 23 missile attack of Odesa found – mayor's office

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

AD
AD
AD
AD