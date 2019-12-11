Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law on the abolition of state monopoly on alcohol production from July 1, 2020, supported by the Verkhovna Rada on December 3.

According to information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, on December 11 the bill was returned to parliament with the signature of the head of state.

As reported, 284 deputies voted for the bill.

Bill No. 2300 on amending the law on state regulation of production and turnover of ethyl, cognac and fruit alcohol, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products and fuels provides for the abolition of state monopoly on production of alcohol from July 1, 2020.

In addition, the bill provides an opportunity for business entities, regardless of their form of ownership, to produce alcohol with an appropriate license, and also provides for the full liberalization of alcohol exports from Ukraine.

A license for production of alcohol is issued to enterprises with established round-the-clock video surveillance systems to monitor production and distribution of products. Disabling video surveillance systems is the basis for refusing to issue a license or revoking it, the document says.