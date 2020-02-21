Economy

17:31 21.02.2020

EBA opposes bill on annual increase in share of domestic raw materials in cognac production to 85% in 2027

2 min read
The European Business Association (EBA) has called on lawmakers to reject bill No. 2431 on the mandatory use of domestic raw materials in production of cognac in Ukraine with the annual growth of the share of domestic raw materials to 85% from January 1, 2027.

According to the association's statement released on Friday, the bill's requirements contradict the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement.

"According to one of the articles of the Agreement, none of the parties should establish any rules of internal quantitative regulation on the content of the share of domestic raw materials in the goods. In addition, the authors of the bill in their arguments refer to EU legal acts that have lost force, or those that do not actually contain requirements for the use of raw materials grown in the corresponding geographical region in the production of cognac spirit," the EBA said.

In addition, the association drew attention to the fact that Ukraine will not be able to produce cognac from January 1, 2026, since this is a geographical indication of France, therefore, the establishment of norms regarding the share of raw materials used in production of cognac after this date is inappropriate.

In addition, the EBA said that the bill does not provide for how the origin of raw materials will be established.

