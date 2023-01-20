Economy

Alcohol production grows by 12% in 2022 despite Russian invasion – MP Hetmantsev

Alcohol production in Ukraine last year grew by 12% compared to 2021, while tax collections to the budgets of all levels from this excisable product in the second half of 2022 rose by 13% compared to the same period a year earlier.

Head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev said in his Telegram channel that in general, tax receipts exceeded the pre-war figures by 17%, despite the full-scale Russian military invasion.

At the same time, he did not indicate the volume of alcohol sales in kind.

"It's impossible not to notice the positive shifts in de-shadowing in the alcohol market. Alcohol has risen in price. "Gray" producers are losing their licenses. Soon there will be another decision [on the revocation of licenses]. Distilleries do not work on the so-called "second form," Hetmantsev said.

At the same time, he said that in Ukraine there are still areas in which it is possible to improve the administration of the alcohol industry.

"The potential for improving excise discipline remains at the expense of the unlicensed black market. Vodka is freely sold on the Internet and illegal distribution networks. The infamous Bureau of Economic Security (BES) is not doing enough here. I am convinced that the problem should be finally resolved in the first half of 2023," the head of the committee said.

