Economy

12:12 07.06.2023

Rada temporary investigative commission, National Police agree to introduce personal liability of heads of law enforcement agencies for illegal sale of cigarettes

3 min read
Rada temporary investigative commission, National Police agree to introduce personal liability of heads of law enforcement agencies for illegal sale of cigarettes

The National Police of Ukraine and the Parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission for Economic Security have agreed to introduce personal responsibility of the heads of the National Police of the regions for the operation of illegal cigarette sales points, Head of the Parliamentary Financial Committee Danylo Hetmantsev said following the meeting of the commission.

According to Hetmantsev, there has been no noticeable progress in the fight against the illegal cigarette market lately. "Excellent reports on a bunch of confiscated cigarettes, cases initiated, "work" done. And illegal kiosks are in place, and Telegram channels are not blocked. It is clear that each Telegram channel and each kiosk has its own last name. The last name of a law enforcement officer, closing his eyes (intentionally or not) to steal excise from the budget," he said.

Hetmantsev estimated the loss of the state budget due to non-payment of excise duty on illegal cigarettes at UAH 20 billion a year.

The head of the Temporary Investigative Commission, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos parliamentary faction) recalled that at the last meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission, at a dedicated meeting of the parliamentary financial committee, which took place in May 2023, lists of more than 700 points and online resources were handed over to law enforcement agencies, through which, according to the information available to MPs, tobacco products are being sold in violation of the law.

According to the decision of the parliamentary committee made at the meeting, law enforcement agencies were obliged to carry out raids with checks and report on the work done to the parliament in a month. However, the checks mainly did not reveal illegal trade.

During the meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission, MPs and representatives of law enforcement agencies agreed the Temporary Investigative Commission would visit several regions in the coming weeks, where it will raid points of illegal sale of cigarettes. If they work, parliamentarians will demand the dismissal of heads of law enforcement agencies in these areas.

According to law enforcement agencies, more than forty sites through which illegal trade in cigarettes was conducted have already been blocked. Of the 17 Telegram channels that illegally sell cigarettes, information on which was provided by MPs, all are not blocked.

Zhelezniak also said that the "actively growing" problem of sending illegal tobacco products by mail has not been resolved. "In consultations with honest business, we want to prepare solutions for this case," the head of the Temporary Investigative Commission said.

Tags: #cigarettes #fight #counterfeit

MORE ABOUT

17:54 02.11.2022
Share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine in Aug up to record 21.9% since independence

Share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine in Aug up to record 21.9% since independence

14:51 08.03.2022
World can do more to help Ukraine fight Russia – Kuleba

World can do more to help Ukraine fight Russia – Kuleba

10:37 06.03.2022
SBU continuously detects, disables sabotage groups, agents of Russian intelligence services in Ukraine – press service

SBU continuously detects, disables sabotage groups, agents of Russian intelligence services in Ukraine – press service

14:03 09.12.2021
Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

17:14 29.04.2021
JTI Ukraine exports 6.04 bln cigarettes for $ 117.7 mln in 2020

JTI Ukraine exports 6.04 bln cigarettes for $ 117.7 mln in 2020

09:32 21.04.2021
Ukraine ready to fight for peace through diplomacy, but ready for war - Zelensky

Ukraine ready to fight for peace through diplomacy, but ready for war - Zelensky

13:34 21.10.2020
Market share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine increases to 6.9% in Jan-Aug – JTI

Market share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine increases to 6.9% in Jan-Aug – JTI

14:50 29.09.2020
Rada adopts at first reading bill banning sale of e-cigarettes to minors

Rada adopts at first reading bill banning sale of e-cigarettes to minors

12:18 05.12.2019
Managing director of Philip Morris Ukraine: we can move our cluster center office from Ukraine if there is unjustified pressure on our investments

Managing director of Philip Morris Ukraine: we can move our cluster center office from Ukraine if there is unjustified pressure on our investments

10:17 08.07.2019
Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

AD

HOT NEWS

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

Russian invaders block data transmission from ZNPP radiation monitoring system – regulator

Deficit of state budget general fund up to UAH 91.3 bln in May - head of budget committee

LATEST

RGC using satellite equipment and neural networks creates 3D models of gas networks

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

Ministry of Energy initiates increase in electricity imports to Ukraine up to 2 GW over Kakhovka HPP dam break

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends steel production to reduce water consumption in critical conditions

Ukraine to build new plant on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo head

National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

Metinvest sends UAH 3.7 bln to help Ukraine during 15 months of war

JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Czech Republic

Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

AD
AD
AD
AD