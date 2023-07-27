Body of woman killed in July 23 missile attack of Odesa found – mayor's office

Death toll in a missile attack on the night of July 23 increased to two people, the body of a woman was found, according to the Telegram channel of Odesa City Council "Odesa. Officially."

"It became known about another victim of a missile attack on July 23. The body of a woman was found in an uninhabited annex near a destroyed private house on Parkova Street. The identity of the deceased is being established," the council said on Thursday.

As reported, on the night of July 23, Russia attacked Odesa region with five types of missiles, using Kalibr, Oniks, Kh-22 and two modifications of Iskander ballistic missiles, a significant part of them were shot down. Earlier it was known about one killede and 21 injured. Among the victims were four children.

The Transfiguration Cathedral has been destroyed, buildings in the historical center of Odesa have been damaged. As a result of a night missile attack in Odesa, 28 architectural monuments have been damaged.