Facts

11:49 27.07.2023

Body of woman killed in July 23 missile attack of Odesa found – mayor's office

Death toll in a missile attack on the night of July 23 increased to two people, the body of a woman was found, according to the Telegram channel of Odesa City Council "Odesa. Officially."

"It became known about another victim of a missile attack on July 23. The body of a woman was found in an uninhabited annex near a destroyed private house on Parkova Street. The identity of the deceased is being established," the council said on Thursday.

As reported, on the night of July 23, Russia attacked Odesa region with five types of missiles, using Kalibr, Oniks, Kh-22 and two modifications of Iskander ballistic missiles, a significant part of them were shot down. Earlier it was known about one killede and 21 injured. Among the victims were four children.

The Transfiguration Cathedral has been destroyed, buildings in the historical center of Odesa have been damaged. As a result of a night missile attack in Odesa, 28 architectural monuments have been damaged.

Tags: #odesa

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

Air defense forces destroy eight attack UAVs overnight – AFU

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Economic Security Bureau seizes UAH 650 mln worth of counterfeit alcohol in six months

Bad weather results in disconnection of interstate power lines with Moldova, Poland – Ministry of Energy

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

Oleschuk: Ukrainian air defense destroys 36 air targets on July 26: three Kalibr, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

Air defense forces destroy eight attack UAVs overnight – AFU

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

