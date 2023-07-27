Air defense forces destroy eight attack UAVs overnight – AFU

On Thursday night, Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine using eight Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones, all of which were shot down, and the enemy also launched two Kalibr cruise missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Thursday morning.

"On the night of July 27, 2023, the Russians attacked from the south-east with attack UAVs and cruise missiles. In total, two launches of the Kalibr missile launcher were recorded from a submarine in the Black Sea and eight Iranian Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones in the direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk," according to the statement.

It is indicated that Kalibr, which attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region, "could not be hit, there are damages and victims."

The AFU Air Force urged to expect more details from local administrations.

"Regarding Shahed drones, all eight were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force within the Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions," the AFU said.