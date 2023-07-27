Facts

09:14 27.07.2023

Air defense forces destroy eight attack UAVs overnight – AFU

1 min read
Air defense forces destroy eight attack UAVs overnight – AFU

On Thursday night, Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine using eight Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones, all of which were shot down, and the enemy also launched two Kalibr cruise missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Thursday morning.

"On the night of July 27, 2023, the Russians attacked from the south-east with attack UAVs and cruise missiles. In total, two launches of the Kalibr missile launcher were recorded from a submarine in the Black Sea and eight Iranian Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones in the direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk," according to the statement.

It is indicated that Kalibr, which attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region, "could not be hit, there are damages and victims."

The AFU Air Force urged to expect more details from local administrations.

"Regarding Shahed drones, all eight were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force within the Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions," the AFU said.

Tags: #uavs #destroyed

MORE ABOUT

12:58 26.07.2023
Shmyhal: Govt allocates UAH 40 bln to invest in Ukrainian UAV manufacturers in 2023

Shmyhal: Govt allocates UAH 40 bln to invest in Ukrainian UAV manufacturers in 2023

11:52 24.07.2023
Three warehouses with grain destroyed in port of Reni in attack by drones - media

Three warehouses with grain destroyed in port of Reni in attack by drones - media

19:00 21.07.2023
Govt approves proposal on implementation of two-year-long experimental project of ammo production for UAVs

Govt approves proposal on implementation of two-year-long experimental project of ammo production for UAVs

12:45 16.06.2023
AFU Air Force: six Kinzhals, six Calibers, two UAVs destroyed

AFU Air Force: six Kinzhals, six Calibers, two UAVs destroyed

11:09 08.06.2023
Defense Forces eliminate 730 occupiers, 28 artillery systems, 16 armored vehicles, 18 tanks, 15 enemy UAVs

Defense Forces eliminate 730 occupiers, 28 artillery systems, 16 armored vehicles, 18 tanks, 15 enemy UAVs

10:07 18.05.2023
Ukrainian defenders destroy 29 cruise missiles out of 30 fired at Ukraine on May 18 night

Ukrainian defenders destroy 29 cruise missiles out of 30 fired at Ukraine on May 18 night

20:02 16.05.2023
Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

09:14 08.05.2023
Air defense destroys all 35 Shahed-136/131 drones over Kyiv region, part of missiles over Odesa region at night

Air defense destroys all 35 Shahed-136/131 drones over Kyiv region, part of missiles over Odesa region at night

11:54 06.05.2023
Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

09:26 04.05.2023
AFU Air Forces destroy 18 of 24 Shahed-136/131 launched by enemy on May 4 night

AFU Air Forces destroy 18 of 24 Shahed-136/131 launched by enemy on May 4 night

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

LATEST

Head of Ukrenergo recommends population to prepare power generators for winter season 'just in case'

Two Kalibr missiles downed near Vinnytsia on Wed, five people injured

Rada cancels Aristov's mandate

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Economic Security Bureau seizes UAH 650 mln worth of counterfeit alcohol in six months

Bad weather results in disconnection of interstate power lines with Moldova, Poland – Ministry of Energy

Body of woman killed in July 23 missile attack of Odesa found – mayor's office

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

AD
AD
AD
AD