Facts

19:54 26.07.2023

Fierce fighting continues in area of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

1 min read
Fierce fighting continues in area of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

In Bakhmut direction, offensive operations are successfully continuing on the southern flank around Bakhmut, fierce battles are taking place in the area of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"In the Bakhmut direction, our troops continue to successfully conduct offensive operations on the southern flank around Bakhmut. Fierce fighting continues in the area of the settlements of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka. The enemy clings to every meter of occupied land, provides powerful resistance, uses reserves, at the same time bears significant losses," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in Kupyansk and Lymany directions.

"There, the enemy is looking for soft spots in our defense, carries out shelling, attacks with infantry groups and uses special forces units, tries with all his might to squeeze through our defense, but unsuccessfully," the deputy defense minister noted.

The Deputy Minister stressed that Ukrainian defenders in these areas are taking all measures to stop the enemy.

Tags: #situation #front

MORE ABOUT

20:46 24.07.2023
AFU continue counteroffensive near Bakhmut, 94 occupiers killed over week

AFU continue counteroffensive near Bakhmut, 94 occupiers killed over week

19:02 18.07.2023
BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

20:28 17.07.2023
Russian command actively transferring troops to Bakhmut area – Syrsky

Russian command actively transferring troops to Bakhmut area – Syrsky

19:02 12.07.2023
We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

20:52 04.07.2023
Maliar reports on advance of Ukrainian troops in south, along southern flank around Bakhmut

Maliar reports on advance of Ukrainian troops in south, along southern flank around Bakhmut

19:15 03.07.2023
Maliar: AFU destroying high-priority enemy target every 70 minutes

Maliar: AFU destroying high-priority enemy target every 70 minutes

20:39 27.06.2023
Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

20:33 20.06.2023
Syrsky about Bakhmut direction: Вefense forces continue to move forward on flanks, enemy gradually knocked out of positions

Syrsky about Bakhmut direction: Вefense forces continue to move forward on flanks, enemy gradually knocked out of positions

19:12 29.05.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

20:19 19.05.2023
Russians' info on alleged capture of Bakhmut is fake, AFU managed to move forward up to 500 m in day in different directions

Russians' info on alleged capture of Bakhmut is fake, AFU managed to move forward up to 500 m in day in different directions

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

AFU denies info about alleged loss of settlements near Kupyansk

LATEST

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

Saakashvili refuses to participate in legal proceedings due to worsening health - lawyer

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHMELNYTSKY REGION – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD