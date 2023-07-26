Fierce fighting continues in area of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

In Bakhmut direction, offensive operations are successfully continuing on the southern flank around Bakhmut, fierce battles are taking place in the area of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"In the Bakhmut direction, our troops continue to successfully conduct offensive operations on the southern flank around Bakhmut. Fierce fighting continues in the area of the settlements of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka. The enemy clings to every meter of occupied land, provides powerful resistance, uses reserves, at the same time bears significant losses," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in Kupyansk and Lymany directions.

"There, the enemy is looking for soft spots in our defense, carries out shelling, attacks with infantry groups and uses special forces units, tries with all his might to squeeze through our defense, but unsuccessfully," the deputy defense minister noted.

The Deputy Minister stressed that Ukrainian defenders in these areas are taking all measures to stop the enemy.