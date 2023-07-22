Facts

13:20 22.07.2023

Crimean bridge remains target – Zelenskyy

Crimean bridge remains target – Zelenskyy

The Crimean bridge remains a target for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, speaking via video link at the Aspen Security Forum.

"The challenge is to take back all of Crimea, because it is our sovereign territory. The Crimean bridge is not just a logistical route. It is a route used to speed up the war with ammunition, and this is done daily, and it is militarizing the Crimean peninsula," he said.

"For us, for obvious reasons, this is an enemy facility built outside the law, outside international laws and all applicable norms, so it is clear that this is our traget," he stressed.

