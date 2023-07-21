Facts

20:31 21.07.2023

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Friday on "one of the most important components of the state policy of Ukraine – the policy of heroes."

“The policy regarding our soldiers, regarding veterans. Ukraine will not only win this war, but also win a life that will be worthy of the heroes who fight for it,” he said in a video address on Friday.

“It is very important that our system – state, social, economic, and cultural – is exactly such that it can be said that it is truly based on respect. With respect to Ukraine and everyone who directed their lives, their bravery, their strength for the sake of Ukraine resisting evil and defeating Russian terror,” he said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to "everyone who has already begun to develop with us the details of the Ukrainian transformation after this war."

