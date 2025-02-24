Turbulence in global politics is opportunity for Europe – Zelenskyy

Photo: president.gov.ua

Preserving freedom in Europe directly depends on the ability to become independent in security, and Europe cannot afford to lag behind in global technological competition, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We all see what turbulence has begun in global politics, but any problems are opportunities. Preserving freedom in Europe directly depends on the ability of us, all of Europe, to become at least independent in security. Europe can never afford to lag behind in global technological competition. Now, unfortunately, there are moments when such a lag is being recorded," Zelenskyy said during the opening of the plenary session Support Ukraine.