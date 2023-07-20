Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

The Russian Federation has killed the “grain initiative” to increase its exports, the saddest thing is that the most vulnerable will pay for the racket of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“Russia is happy with the surge in global food prices. They killed the Black Sea Grain Initiative exactly for this: to increase their exports and hunger profits. Saddest of all, Putin's racketeering will be paid for by the most vulnerable, notably in a number of African countries,” he said on Twitter.