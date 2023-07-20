URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) were on duty during the operations to clean up the aftermath of Russia's missile attack on Mykolaiv last night and provided ten injured people with first aid.

"Another night attack on Mykolaiv… Three crews of quick response volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Mykolaiv region promptly arrived at the strike scene… The removal of debris is underway. The volunteers stay on duty at the scene together with the other rescue services," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

As reported, one person was killed and 19 people were injured (eight people called for medical assistance, two of them, including a child, were hospitalized) as a result Russia's missile strike against Mykolaiv last night. Several floors of a three-storied apartment building were destroyed. Multi-apartment buildings in the neighborhood were damaged.