Ireland launches investigation after publication of photo of Irish-made parts in engine of Shahed drone downed in Ukraine

Head of the Irish Government Leo Varadkar has said that Ireland launched an investigation following the publication of the picture of Irish-made details in the engine of a Shahed kamikaze drone downed in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Ireland is informed about the downing of the drone and an investigation is underway, he said at a press conference following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday, adding that the country's government does not believe that some Irish companies could violate sanctions.

Varadkar made an assumption that some third parties could violate sanctions.