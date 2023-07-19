Ukrainian air defense destroys 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59, 23 UAVs – AFU

The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59 and 23 strike drones that attacked the territory of Ukraine at night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

"According to the results of combat work, the air defense of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 37 air targets, 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, one Kh-59 guided air missile, 23 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs," the AFU said in a statement.

As noted, during several waves of attacks, the enemy used 16 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, presumably from the Ingushetia small missile ship and the Admiral Essen frigate from the Black Sea.

Eight Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft from the Black Sea and six Oniks cruise missiles from the Bastion coastal missile system (Crimea).

In addition, one Kh-59 guided air missile from the Su-35 fighter from the Black Sea and 32 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the Chauda test site (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Rostov region).

It is noted that the enemy mainly attacked critical infrastructure facilities and military facilities in Odesa region.

"The attacks of Kh-22 and Oniks missiles were aimed at the infrastructure of Odesa region. Local military administrations will report on the consequences of these strikes and the victims," the Air Force said.

In turn, over the current and past 24 hours, the aircraft of the Air Force delivered over 20 air strikes on objects, places of concentration of equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers.