Facts

09:31 19.07.2023

Ukrainian air defense destroys 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59, 23 UAVs – AFU

2 min read
Ukrainian air defense destroys 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59, 23 UAVs – AFU

The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59 and 23 strike drones that attacked the territory of Ukraine at night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

"According to the results of combat work, the air defense of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 37 air targets, 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, one Kh-59 guided air missile, 23 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs," the AFU said in a statement.

As noted, during several waves of attacks, the enemy used 16 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, presumably from the Ingushetia small missile ship and the Admiral Essen frigate from the Black Sea.

Eight Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft from the Black Sea and six Oniks cruise missiles from the Bastion coastal missile system (Crimea).

In addition, one Kh-59 guided air missile from the Su-35 fighter from the Black Sea and 32 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the Chauda test site (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Rostov region).

It is noted that the enemy mainly attacked critical infrastructure facilities and military facilities in Odesa region.

"The attacks of Kh-22 and Oniks missiles were aimed at the infrastructure of Odesa region. Local military administrations will report on the consequences of these strikes and the victims," the Air Force said.

In turn, over the current and past 24 hours, the aircraft of the Air Force delivered over 20 air strikes on objects, places of concentration of equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers.

Tags: #drones #missiles

MORE ABOUT

11:57 06.07.2023
Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

09:40 06.07.2023
Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

10:40 04.07.2023
Russia announces new attack by Ukrainian drones in New Moscow, Moscow region

Russia announces new attack by Ukrainian drones in New Moscow, Moscow region

09:34 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

11:52 01.07.2023
Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

11:50 24.06.2023
Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

10:11 14.06.2023
Missile attack on Odesa results in three people killed, 13 injured – Pivden task force

Missile attack on Odesa results in three people killed, 13 injured – Pivden task force

09:47 14.06.2023
Zelenskyy urges tightening sanctions for production of missiles by Russia

Zelenskyy urges tightening sanctions for production of missiles by Russia

20:47 10.06.2023
The military asked the country's leadership to facilitate the establishment of US sanctions against the Chinese company IFLIGHT, which supplies thousands of drones to the Russian Federation

The military asked the country's leadership to facilitate the establishment of US sanctions against the Chinese company IFLIGHT, which supplies thousands of drones to the Russian Federation

15:38 10.06.2023
Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

LATEST

Reznikov: Ramstein-14 demonstrates unwavering support for Ukraine

Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba urges UN member states to join G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

Syrsky: American cluster munitions to be ready for use within few days

AD
AD
AD
AD