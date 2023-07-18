Facts

20:38 18.07.2023

Kuleba urges UN member states to join G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

2 min read
At the UN General Assembly debate on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on every UN member state to join the G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

“Last week, the G7 countries agreed on security guarantees for Ukraine. Since then, ten more countries have joined them. I call on every UN Member State to consider joining the declaration of the Family Group, which is open for signature. Make a personal practical contribution to the security of Ukraine,” Kuleba said during his speech.

He stressed that “by helping Ukrainian children to find a safe future, you guarantee a safe future for your children as well.”

“When Ukraine comes out of this war safer, the probability of any aggression against your countries and children will be much less,” he said.

The Foreign Minister noted that Ukraine needs a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the Peace Formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“And I urge you to support the Peace Formula and work with us on its implementation,“ he said.

In addition, Kuleba added that Ukraine constantly hears “absurd calls for an abstract peace.” As the minister added, most of them do not mean peace.

“After resisting Russia's full-scale aggression for more than a year and a half, my 40 million people can only answer all these proposals with one thing: ‘NO.’ No – genocide under the guise of peace. No — fake pacifism justifying the aggressor for his crimes. No — territorial concessions for the sake of the illusion of peace. No! We will fight and win. Because we want to live. Since our children, like your children, deserve to have full families and a life free from fear and suffering,” the minister said.

He also assured that the aggressor will be brought to justice, because this is the only way to restore a just and strong peace for Ukraine and respect for the UN Charter.

