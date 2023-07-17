Russian command actively transferring troops to Bakhmut area – Syrsky

The operational situation in the Eastern direction remains difficult, commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, said after a visit to the advanced positions on Monday, July 17.

"In order to stop the offensive actions of our troops in the area of Bakhmut, the enemy is actively transferring additional forces and means to this direction, the basis of which are parts of the airborne troops. At the same time, the enemy went on the offensive in Kupyansk direction, setting a goal to defeat our troops in Kupyansk area and continue the offensive deep into our battle formations," said Syrsky, according to Military Media Center.

He noted that during the trip he met with servicemen in each of the combat brigades operating in the Eastern direction and presented the best soldiers with awards, valuable gifts and certificates of cash prizes.

"Separately with the commanders, we worked out and made all the necessary decisions to stabilize the situation in Lyman direction. All commanders understand the importance of the tasks set to destroy the enemy, continue offensive actions and keep the operational initiative on our side," said Syrsky.