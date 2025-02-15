Reps of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, intl partners discuss plans for work in eastern region of Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

Representatives of the Eastern Interregional Office and regional organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) discussed with international partners the development of Ukraine in the eastern region in 2025 at a meeting in Dnipro.

“At the meeting… we discussed achievements in 2024 and plans for 2025 — the development of Ukraine in the eastern region for this year, including a presentation of initiatives and programs that are already operating in the region to support the affected population,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The parties discussed the security situation in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions, as well as the issue of planning the interaction of rapid response units with local authorities to provide the necessary assistance to victims in the event of emergencies.

These discussions helped to better understand the current state of the response in the region, as well as to develop a strategy for interaction between the Ukrainian Red Cross organizations and international partners to meet the needs of the affected population in the region.

The priority area of ​​​​the work of the Eastern Interregional Office of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is responding to humanitarian challenges in the eastern region of Ukraine. Assistance to the most vulnerable categories of the population is provided thanks to the support of regional and local organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, as well as international partners.