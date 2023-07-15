Facts

Prosecutor General Kostin, South Korean President Yoon visit Bucha

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Bucha, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has said.

"Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin showed President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife the scenes of the crimes committed by the Russian troops during the occupation of Bucha in March 2022," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The Prosecutor General thanked President Yoon for his steadfast position and underlined that the global community has no right to tolerate large-scale attacks on the civilian population. He also said that Ukraine appreciates South Korea's support on the international arena, in particular, in the UN, as well as its support for the Peace Formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We visited Bucha today to have a first-hand look at the consequences of Russia's gruesome tactics aimed at the extermination of civilian Ukrainians. All kinds of war crimes were committed here over 33 days of the occupation of Bucha. They include tortures, shooting of civilians and evacuation columns, sexual assault. The Russian regime must be held accountable for all it did. The most effective way to do this is a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression," Kostin said.

 

