20:07 14.07.2023

Kyiv region authorities agree on decision to pay over UAH 64 mln to restore housing

In Kyiv region, a decision has been agreed on the payment of over UAH 64 million under the eRecovery program, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"The government program started on May 10. There are already more than 6,000 applications. Almost 800 applications have been processed today. People will receive over UAH 64 million in funds for the restoration of their homes," the administration's press service said on its website on Friday, citing Kravchenko.

As reported, some 51 commissions have been set up in Kyiv region to process applications. "We are doing everything so that local governments promptly process applications, and people receive compensation for the restoration of housing and return to their homes," the administration's head said.

According to the statement, the ceiling amount of compensation is UAH 200,000. "Aid is given to those people whose houses are habitable, but require replacement of windows, doors, roof repairs, etc. With this money, they must purchase building materials or contractors from shops and companies participating in eRecovery."

