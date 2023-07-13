Facts

19:11 13.07.2023

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

The Russian occupation troops fired 487 shells at Kherson region during the day, two were killed, three were wounded, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 76 attacks, firing 487 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grads, aviation, coaxial grenade launcher, infantry fighting vehicles and UAVs," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that the enemy fired 33 shells at Kherson.

The head of the Regional military Administration added that the Russians got into the residential quarters of the settlements of the region.

Due to the Russian aggression, two people were killed, three more were injured, the head of the Administration stressed.

