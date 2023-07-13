AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 510 occupiers, nine armored vehicles, two tanks, 23 artillery systems, four multiple rocket launchers, 26 UAVs and 37 units of automotive and special equipment, the General Staff reported on Tuesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 13, 2023 approximately amount to: about 236,040 people of military personnel (plus 510) people, 4,092 tanks (plus two) units, 7,999 armored combat vehicles (plus nine) units, 4,425 artillery systems (plus 23) units, 678 MLRS units (plus four) units, 421 units of air defense equipment (plus six) units, 315 aircraft units, 310 helicopters, 3,752 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 26), 1,271 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,995 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 17) units, and 652 special equipment units (plus five)," the message says.