Zelenskyy, EU head discuss possibility of starting negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU in late 2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"We continue this extremely busy day with a meeting with Mr. President of the European Council Charles Michel. We have just started a conversation. Today we are strengthening both the Euro-Atlantic and European integration movement," Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Later, Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel: "Good conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel. The core thing that was discussed was our ability to open negotiations on EU membership at the end of this year."

"Thank you for your support!" the head of the Ukrainian state said.