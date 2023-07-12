G7 countries announce start of bilateral talks on formalizing support for Ukraine

The G7 countries have announced the start of bilateral negotiations with Ukraine to formalize support for the country.

"Today we are launching negotiations with Ukraine to formalize – through bilateral security commitments and arrangements aligned with this multilateral framework, in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional requirements – our enduring support to Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, rebuilds its economy, protects its citizens, and pursues integration into the Euro-Atlantic community," according to the text of the Joint Declaration of support for Ukraine, published on the website of the President of Ukraine on Wednesday.

"We will direct our teams to begin these discussions immediately. We will each work with Ukraine on specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements towards: ensuring a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future, through the continued provision of: security assistance and modern military equipment across land, air and sea domains – prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air, and by promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners; support to further develop Ukraine's defense industrial base," according to the text.

This assistance will include "training and training exercises for Ukrainian forces; intelligence sharing and cooperation; support for cyber defense, security, and resilience initiatives, including to address hybrid threats."

G7 countries will undertake "reconstruction and recovery efforts, to create the conditions conducive to promoting Ukraine’s economic prosperity, including its energy security."

"In the event of future Russian armed attack, we intend to immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps. We intend, in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional requirements, to provide Ukraine with swift and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment across land, sea and air domains, and economic assistance, to impose economic and other costs on Russia, and to consult with Ukraine on its needs as it exercises its right of self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter," according to the text.