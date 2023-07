Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius where NATO Summit being held

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane landed in Vilnius, Spokesperson for the Head of State Serhiy Nikiforov has said.

According to him, the aircraft with Zelenskyy on board has arrived in Vilnius.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has also arrived in Vilnius.