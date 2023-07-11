Facts

16:04 11.07.2023

Five people, incl. child, injured in Russia's shelling attack on Kherson – regional authorities

1 min read

Five people, including an 8-year-old boy, were injured as a result of an enemy shelling attack on Kherson, all of them were hospitalized, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Five casualties have been reported as a result of Russia's shelling attack on Kherson. Among them there is an 8-year-old boy who was diagnosed with moderate severity injuries. He was in the backyard of his house at the moment of the enemy shelling," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Also, a 86-year-old man suffered serious head, neck, chest, arm and leg injuries from shrapnel.

A 56-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man suffered moderate severity injuries. One more person was wounded in Kindiyka.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces shelled residential districts of Kherson on Tuesday.

Tags: #kherson #attack

