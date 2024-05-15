Two people killed, several people injured, infrastructure damaged as enemy attacks Dnipro – regional administration

Two people were killed, several people were injured, and infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of an enemy strike against Dnipro, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. Infrastructure was damaged. Reportedly, two people were killed. There are injured people. Their exact number and condition, as well as other details are being established," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.