Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 19, incl four in serious condition – Synehubov

The number of people injured as a result of a strike inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on Kharkiv on Friday increased from 13 to 19, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Nineteen people were injured. Among them, there are 18 men and one woman from 20 to 60 years old. Four people are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition. Two men around 45 years old were killed," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.