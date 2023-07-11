URCS delegation visits Argentina

The development of further cooperation between the Ukrainian and Argentine Red Cross was one of the goals of the visit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) delegation to Argentina.

"The core purpose of the visit was to establish mediation intergovernmental and cultural diplomacy with Argentina... During the visit, issues of strengthening partnerships and developing cooperation between the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the Argentine Red Cross have been discussed," the society said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian delegation's members also met with representatives of the Prosvita Ukrainian cultural society and the Ukrainian diaspora in Argentina. During the meetings, the possibility of introducing joint projects and initiatives, involving Ukrainians living in Argentina in the process of responding to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has been agreed.

In the course of the meetings in Argentina, the URCS representatives noted the importance of long-term, and not one-time, assistance to the citizens of Ukraine.

The society recalled that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, over 400 people who were forced to leave Ukraine have found shelter in Argentina. Argentina also transferred over 106 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.