13:43 11.07.2023

France to give Ukraine long-range missiles – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said France has decided to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine.

"France is making a major contribution to strengthening NATO on its eastern flank. In view of the situation and the counter-offensive being led by Ukraine, I have decided to increase deliveries of arms and equipment to give the Ukrainians the capacity to strike further, while maintaining the clarity and coherence of our doctrine, i.e. enabling Ukraine to defend its territory," Macron said at the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday.

"Therefore, we have decided to supply Ukraine with new long-range missiles," the French president said.

