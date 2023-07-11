Zelenskyy announces bilateral meetings in Vilnius

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has actually confirmed his participation in the NATO summit by announcing bilateral meetings in Vilnius.

"It is also very important that bilateral meetings of various levels are planned in Vilnius – European countries, America, Canada, Japan... The priorities are absolutely clear: air defense for our cities, for all communities throughout the country, we are working to create a full-fledged sky shield," he said in a video address on Monday.

"Also weapons for the frontline - we will hold talks in Vilnius on this as well. Of course, we will also talk about other aspects of protecting life and our common security," he said.

On the day of the start of the summit, which is now unthinkable without Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, it will be the 503rd day of the full-scale war.

"This says a lot about our strength - the strength of the Ukrainian people, who, in the face of such a war, after so many battles and days, has the strength without which the security of Europe is simply impossible to imagine already," the president said.