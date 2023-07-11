Facts

10:02 11.07.2023

Zelenskyy announces bilateral meetings in Vilnius

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces bilateral meetings in Vilnius

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has actually confirmed his participation in the NATO summit by announcing bilateral meetings in Vilnius.

"It is also very important that bilateral meetings of various levels are planned in Vilnius – European countries, America, Canada, Japan... The priorities are absolutely clear: air defense for our cities, for all communities throughout the country, we are working to create a full-fledged sky shield," he said in a video address on Monday.

"Also weapons for the frontline - we will hold talks in Vilnius on this as well. Of course, we will also talk about other aspects of protecting life and our common security," he said.

On the day of the start of the summit, which is now unthinkable without Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, it will be the 503rd day of the full-scale war.

"This says a lot about our strength - the strength of the Ukrainian people, who, in the face of such a war, after so many battles and days, has the strength without which the security of Europe is simply impossible to imagine already," the president said.

Tags: #nato #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

13:23 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

12:24 11.07.2023
Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

11:48 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy to take part in gala dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday – Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy to take part in gala dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday – Stoltenberg

11:22 11.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

09:28 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy: We understand fact that Ukraine to be in NATO

Zelenskyy: We understand fact that Ukraine to be in NATO

20:31 10.07.2023
Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

16:46 10.07.2023
President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

16:42 10.07.2023
Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

15:31 10.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

13:44 10.07.2023
NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

France to give Ukraine long-range missiles – Macron

Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

Norway increases military support to Ukraine to $950 mln in 2023 – Norwegian PM

Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

LATEST

France to give Ukraine long-range missiles – Macron

Norway increases military support to Ukraine to $950 mln in 2023 – Norwegian PM

Ukraine negotiating with US authorities to extend Lend-Lease for another year – Ambassador Markarova

URCS conducts disease prevention

Some 30% Ukrainians in Ukraine believe more than a year needed to win, while there’re 40% of such Ukrainians in Europe – poll

Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

Former NATO Assistant Secretary General Babst: If Europe's objective is Ukraine's objective in war against Russia, then Kyiv must get into Alliance as soon as possible

Kremlin to threaten to not extend deal to advance its objectives – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD