13:56 10.07.2023

Heads of six parliaments call on Vilnius summit participants to commit themselves to Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stefanchuk

The heads of the parliaments of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany and Poland adopted a joint statement and called on the allies participating in the Vilnius summit, in particular, to commit themselves to Ukraine's membership in NATO and to determine the path for the state to join the Alliance, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"This is the last decision at a high parliamentary level regarding Ukraine's membership in the Alliance on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius. The speakers of the parliaments, in particular, called on the allies participating in the Vilnius summit to commit themselves to the fact that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and the Alliance will determine the path for accession of Ukraine to NATO, work closely to develop security commitments for Ukraine, which will in no way be an alternative to Ukraine's membership in NATO and should not slow down Ukraine's progress along this path," the Verkhovna Rada chairman said on his Facebook page after a joint briefing with parliamentary speakers Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Ukraine on Monday in Riga.

In addition, the joint statement of the heads of parliaments also focuses on the need for allies to support the peace formula of Ukrainian

