Facts

20:50 07.07.2023

Cherkasyoblenergo neutralizes 20 cyber attacks since start of war

2 min read
Cherkasyoblenergo neutralizes 20 cyber attacks since start of war

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russian aggressors, specialists of PJSC Cherkasyoblenergo have neutralized 20 cyber attacks, Andriy Pylypchuk, Director for IT and Communications of the company, said at the Forum on Energy Security of Communities, organized by the Energy club in Kyiv on July 6, 2023.

According to him, protecting power grids and substations from cyber attacks is a critical task for ensuring the security of energy infrastructure, since the consequences of an enemy cyber attack could be the blackout of hundreds of thousands of consumers.

As Pylypchuk explained, the key in the system of cybersecurity measures is the monitoring of potential threats, the essence of which is the creation and implementation of the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) at an enterprise. The main task of such a system is to analyze network traffic to identify anomalous or harmful actions, which allows for taking timely measures to block them.

Among other tools to counter cyberattacks, the specialist noted unidirectional data transfer gateways, firewalls, and anti-virus programs.

"However, the cybersecurity of electrical networks and substations has its own characteristics and specifics. The problem, in particular, is that the installed power equipment has different manufacturers and different communication protocols. Integration of all communications software under the umbrella of a single IDS system is the primary task of cyber defense for energy infrastructure facilities," the director for IT and communications of PJSC Cherkasyoblenergo said.

Tags: #cherkasyoblenergo #cyberattacks

MORE ABOUT

19:19 23.02.2023
Number of Ukrainian info resources subjected to cyberattack – State Special Communications Service

Number of Ukrainian info resources subjected to cyberattack – State Special Communications Service

12:48 11.06.2022
CERT-UA warns of cyberattack on Ukrainian media

CERT-UA warns of cyberattack on Ukrainian media

15:31 26.01.2022
Cyberattack hits Ukraine.ua official website of Ukrainian

Cyberattack hits Ukraine.ua official website of Ukrainian

15:39 15.01.2022
EU strongly condemns cyberattack against Ukraine – Borrell declaration on behalf of EU

EU strongly condemns cyberattack against Ukraine – Borrell declaration on behalf of EU

14:09 15.01.2022
Ukraine intensifies contacts with partners to strengthen cybersecurity - Foreign Ministry speaker

Ukraine intensifies contacts with partners to strengthen cybersecurity - Foreign Ministry speaker

13:01 15.01.2022
G7 support Ukraine in connection with cyberattack committed against it

G7 support Ukraine in connection with cyberattack committed against it

11:52 15.01.2022
U.S., France discuss measures to support Ukraine after cyberattack on govt websites – U.S. Department of State

U.S., France discuss measures to support Ukraine after cyberattack on govt websites – U.S. Department of State

17:12 14.01.2022
Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

11:59 14.01.2022
Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

11:20 14.01.2022
EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

LATEST

Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

Moldovan parliament passes at 1st reading bill on Moldova's withdrawal from IPA CIS

Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

Kuleba: We call on NATO to recognize in Vilnius that NATO needs Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs NATO

Intl courts may try war crime cases against individuals who unleashed war in Ukraine, issued orders – Supreme Court

Zelenskyy on meeting with President of Slovakia: We discuss in detail our defense, foreign policy cooperation

Cabinet allocates more than UAH 340 mln for recovery of damaged facilities in Mykolaiv region due to undermining of Kakhovka HPP

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD