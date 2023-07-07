Facts

13:46 07.07.2023

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

In Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are moving forward, returning the previously occupied territories, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"Bakhmut direction. The defense forces are making progress and are moving forward. They have returned the previously occupied territories," Syrsky said in the Telegram channel.

He also published a video of the work of the third separate assault brigade in the vicinity of the town.

"Two shots from NLAW and Javelin – and the tank of the invaders T-80 turned into scrap metal," Syrsky said.

