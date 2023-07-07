Facts

10:36 07.07.2023

During war, 1,376 people killed in Kyiv region, 190 bodies remain unidentified

1 min read
Of the 1,376 people who were killed in Kyiv region during the Russian full-scale aggression, some 190 bodies remain unidentified, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov said.

"In total, 1,376 people killed in the region during the war. These are the bodies that we found and examined. I emphasize that these are exclusively civilians, because we, as policemen, deal only with civilians," Nebytov told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said "190 out of 1,376 bodies remain unidentified."

According to Nebytov, the selected DNA is placed in the appropriate database. "Of these 190, there may be those who did not have close relatives. And if there are no relatives in the first line, then we cannot compare DNA. Therefore, unfortunately, there are bodies and unidentified faces," the regional police chief said.

"I'll ask again: please, if a lonely person lived next to you, provide information about him or, if possible, get in touch with him to make sure that the person is alive," Nebytov said.

