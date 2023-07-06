Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

The death toll as a result of an enemy missile attack on Lviv has grown to five people, a woman's body was taken out from under the rubble, head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"Unfortunately, the number of deaths due to the night rocket attack on Lviv has increased to five. A woman's body was recovered from the rubble. Sincere condolences to the family. Rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy," Kozytsky wrote on the Telegram channel.

On the night of July 6, Russian terrorists attacked Lviv region with Calibers. Ukrainian air defense systems shot down seven out of ten missiles fired. Earlier it was reported about four dead and 40 wounded, including one child.