Facts

15:37 06.07.2023

Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

1 min read
Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

The death toll as a result of an enemy missile attack on Lviv has grown to five people, a woman's body was taken out from under the rubble, head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"Unfortunately, the number of deaths due to the night rocket attack on Lviv has increased to five. A woman's body was recovered from the rubble. Sincere condolences to the family. Rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy," Kozytsky wrote on the Telegram channel.

On the night of July 6, Russian terrorists attacked Lviv region with Calibers. Ukrainian air defense systems shot down seven out of ten missiles fired. Earlier it was reported about four dead and 40 wounded, including one child.

Tags: #lviv

MORE ABOUT

13:40 06.07.2023
Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

11:57 06.07.2023
Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

10:43 06.07.2023
US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

09:46 06.07.2023
Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

09:40 06.07.2023
Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

20:37 10.05.2023
3D printing of educational building of elementary school starts in Lviv

3D printing of educational building of elementary school starts in Lviv

11:59 21.04.2023
How Ukrainian car rental companies are adapting to meet the changing needs of customers in lviv

How Ukrainian car rental companies are adapting to meet the changing needs of customers in lviv

16:23 13.04.2023
Unbroken rehabilitation center opens on basis of reconstructed polyclinic building in Lviv

Unbroken rehabilitation center opens on basis of reconstructed polyclinic building in Lviv

19:53 03.03.2023
EBRD leaders visit Lviv to plan investments in western Ukraine

EBRD leaders visit Lviv to plan investments in western Ukraine

19:09 03.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with attorneys general from partner states of Ukraine in Lviv

Zelenskyy meets with attorneys general from partner states of Ukraine in Lviv

AD

HOT NEWS

Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

Lukashenko says ready to use Wagner Group in Belarus

Zelenskyy to hold talks in Bulgaria with country's leadership on Thursday

Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

LATEST

Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

President of Kyivmiskbud Ihor Kushnir suspended from duty – Klitschko

Lukashenko says ready to use Wagner Group in Belarus

Deliveries of artillery, ATACMS to Ukraine remain priority – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to hold talks in Bulgaria with country's leadership on Thursday

Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

Ukraine-NATO Council shouldn’t become platform for discussions – Zhovkva

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

AD
AD
AD
AD