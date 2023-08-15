Facts

09:36 15.08.2023

Missile debris in Lviv fell on apartment buildings, there are casualties, damage – Kozytsky

As of Tuesday morning, after an enemy night-time missile attack in Lviv, it is known that fragments of missile fell on apartment buildings, there are casualties, the ceiling collapsed in one of the hypermarkets, and vehicles were damaged, Head of the regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"Lviv. Consequences of a missile attack. Information as of 07:00 on August 15. In Lviv, fragments of missile fell on apartment buildings along Paton and Kakhovska Streets. There was a fire. There is destruction. People have been evacuated. There are victims. They are provided with all necessary medical assistance. Information no deaths have been reported yet," he said in his Telegram channel.

According to him, small fires were recorded in other parts of Lviv. They were promptly contained.

"In one of the city's hypermarkets, the ceiling collapsed due to falling missile fragments," Kozytsky said.

There was also information about damage to vehicles. In Stavchany, ten houses were damaged. As of this hour, people are known to have received minor injuries.

Houses were also damaged in Sukhovolia. There are no casualties at this moment.

"I am now on the road to the affected facilities. More information later," he said.

The administration's head added a photo showing one of the affected apartment buildings in the city and household in Stavchany.

