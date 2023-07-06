Facts

13:40 06.07.2023

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

1 min read
Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko announced at least ten closed shelters in Lviv during the night shelling on Thursday night.

"We received information about at least ten closed shelters in Lviv during the night shelling. An outrageous situation. So much attention, demands, serious decisions. And the conclusions of some responsible persons have not been made," Klymenko said in Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the police of Lviv region opened criminal proceedings under part 1 of article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (leaving in danger). "The perpetrators must be held accountable," Klymenko said.

Tags: #lviv #shelters

