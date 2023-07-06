Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

The number of people injured as a result of a missile attack on Lviv has increased to 34 people, according to Head of the regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky.

"The death of four people was confirmed. At the time of the hit, they were all in the house. Condolences to the families. Some 34 people were injured," Kozytsky said on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

About 30 houses and over 50 cars were damaged due to the attack in the city.

In addition, fragments of enemy missiles fell in one of the villages of Lviv region near the building of the People's House, there is also destruction in a private household in one of the villages of Zolochiv region, there were no preliminary victims.

In total, over Lviv region, the West air command destroyed seven missiles.

On the night of July 6, Russian terrorists attacked Lviv region with Kalibr missiles, Ukrainian air defense systems shot down seven out of ten missiles fired. Earlier it was reported about four killed and 32 injured, including one child.