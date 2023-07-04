Camino Podolico officially accepted into European Federation of Saint James Way – SATD

The cultural, educational and pilgrimage route from Vinnytsia through Bar to Kamianets-Podilsky "Podilsky Saint James Way" (Camino Podolico) has been officially accepted into the European Federation of Saint James Way, the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine (SATD) has reported.

As noted in its press release, Camino Podolico was created on the model of the Saint James Ways route that runs through Europe to the Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, where the relics of the Apostle James are kept.

The Ukrainian route, 250 km long, unites 10 communities of Podillia. For the convenience of travelers, a website has been launched, a bilingual guide, a detailed route map with the maximum number of interesting objects, stands and signs along the way, a "pilgrim's passport" and the certificates of passage.

During the test year of 2021, over 150 travelers from different cities of Ukraine passed Camino Podolico.

The route is currently closed due to the war. However, SATD is convinced that after the victory, 10 communities of Podolia, united in Camino Podolico, would receive travelers not only from Ukraine, but also from Europe.