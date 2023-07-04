Facts

16:05 04.07.2023

Camino Podolico officially accepted into European Federation of Saint James Way – SATD

1 min read

The cultural, educational and pilgrimage route from Vinnytsia through Bar to Kamianets-Podilsky "Podilsky Saint James Way" (Camino Podolico) has been officially accepted into the European Federation of Saint James Way, the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine (SATD) has reported.

As noted in its press release, Camino Podolico was created on the model of the Saint James Ways route that runs through Europe to the Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, where the relics of the Apostle James are kept.

The Ukrainian route, 250 km long, unites 10 communities of Podillia. For the convenience of travelers, a website has been launched, a bilingual guide, a detailed route map with the maximum number of interesting objects, stands and signs along the way, a "pilgrim's passport" and the certificates of passage.

During the test year of 2021, over 150 travelers from different cities of Ukraine passed Camino Podolico.

The route is currently closed due to the war. However, SATD is convinced that after the victory, 10 communities of Podolia, united in Camino Podolico, would receive travelers not only from Ukraine, but also from Europe.

Tags: #europe #camino_podolico

MORE ABOUT

20:54 31.05.2023
EU may extend restrictions on agricultural exports from Ukraine - European commissioner

EU may extend restrictions on agricultural exports from Ukraine - European commissioner

09:51 03.05.2023
European Commission to propose act on May 3 to support ammo production for Ukraine - von der Leyen

European Commission to propose act on May 3 to support ammo production for Ukraine - von der Leyen

19:45 25.04.2023
Ukrainian agricultural products necessary for European market – minister

Ukrainian agricultural products necessary for European market – minister

20:52 20.04.2023
DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

20:55 18.04.2023
EBA asks Hungary, Poland, Slovakia to reconsider decision to restrict export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

EBA asks Hungary, Poland, Slovakia to reconsider decision to restrict export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

20:27 17.04.2023
Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

13:52 16.02.2023
EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

21:11 03.02.2023
Zelensky: We to achieve European goals of our state

Zelensky: We to achieve European goals of our state

15:01 02.01.2023
European Commission's President, Zelensky hold first phone conversation in new year

European Commission's President, Zelensky hold first phone conversation in new year

16:23 30.09.2022
I do not see single European govt that can refuse to support Ukraine – Kuleba

I do not see single European govt that can refuse to support Ukraine – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Northern border to be reinforced with personnel, military equipment – Nayev

Casualties of attack on Pervomaisky increase to 31 people – prosecutor's office

Casualties of enemy attack on Pervomaisky increase to 16 people, youngest child is one-year old

Advancement of up to 2 km in depth of enemy defense recorded in Berdiansk direction – Shershen

Invaders hit with high-explosive shell on Pervomaisk, 12 victims reported, incl five children – Military Administration

LATEST

Grossi concerned about ZNPP security situation

Northern border to be reinforced with personnel, military equipment – Nayev

Casualties of attack on Pervomaisky increase to 31 people – prosecutor's office

Casualties of enemy attack on Pervomaisky increase to 16 people, youngest child is one-year old

Advancement of up to 2 km in depth of enemy defense recorded in Berdiansk direction – Shershen

Invaders hit with high-explosive shell on Pervomaisk, 12 victims reported, incl five children – Military Administration

Zaluzhny appoints new head of Odesa army recruitment center

Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine invited to return to Tbilisi for consultations on resolving situation with Saakashvili – MFA

Brussels hopes for active role of Madrid in EU assistance to Ukraine – European Commission president

AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD