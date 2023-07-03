Maliar: Ukrainian defenders liberate 37.4 sq. km in south, east over past week

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue their offensive in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, there are successes, while the enemy is trying to resist, moreover, it has doubled the number of shelling attacks in the east, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"In the east, both offensive and defensive operations continue. We are moving in the Bakhmut direction, and the enemy continues to attack in Lyman, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. The enemy is trying to force our troops out of their positions, but receives a worthy rebuff," she said on the Telegram channel on Monday morning.

The official noted that heavy fighting continues in these directions.

"Over the past week, as a result of the improvement of the operational (tactical) situation and the alignment of the front line, the liberated area has been increased by 9 square kilometers," she said.

The deputy minister also noted that the number of enemy shelling attacks in the east doubled over the past week from 6,457 to 11,753 attacks.

Meanwhile, the AFU continue offensive operations in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

"We saw success there," Maliar said.

In the south, 28.4 square kilometers of territory was liberated over the past week.

In total, the cleared area in the south is 158.4 square kilometers.