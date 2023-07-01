Facts

16:02 01.07.2023

Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a possible incident at the Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"There is a serious threat, because Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the station, which could lead to an outburst. We are discussing all this with our partners so that everyone understands why Russia is doing this, because we need to find logic. Besides the fact that they are terrorists, there is also logic in these actions," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"Why? In order to show that this war is dangerous for the world. To provoke it in such a way as if they did not do it. For the information space, so that people are afraid of this, so that later partners who are skeptics will start to stop Ukraine politically, stop our counter-offensive actions," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, that's why we talked so much with our partners that the station should come under the full control of the Ukrainian authorities.

"And it is also important that at the time of the transfer of control of the station from Russia to Ukraine, everything was checked. Because there may be remote clearance. To say then: ‘That's when everything was under the control of the occupier, everything was fine, and now, have a look, there is a radioactive emission.’ An important point," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

10:27 30.06.2023
Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

16:57 28.06.2023
Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

13:02 24.06.2023
Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

10:59 23.06.2023
World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

10:42 23.06.2023
Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

18:21 20.06.2023
Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

10:02 16.06.2023
IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

17:38 15.06.2023
Energoatom informed on Russians' intention to switch ZNPP-5 to cold shutdown – company's head

Energoatom informed on Russians' intention to switch ZNPP-5 to cold shutdown – company's head

17:53 14.06.2023
IAEA head remains in Ukraine, issue with his postponed visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be resolved soon – Energy Minister

IAEA head remains in Ukraine, issue with his postponed visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be resolved soon – Energy Minister

10:45 14.06.2023
Russian occupiers prevent ZNPP-5 from being put into cold shutdown – inspectorate

Russian occupiers prevent ZNPP-5 from being put into cold shutdown – inspectorate

AD

HOT NEWS

Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

Zelenskyy doesn’t understand reasons for delay in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

LATEST

Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

Zelenskyy doesn’t understand reasons for delay in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Zelenskyy signs law on use of right-hand drive cars during war

Juvenile prosecutors: 494 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression

Spanish PM speaks in Rada

AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on strengthening responsibility for corruption in courts

AD
AD
AD
AD