Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a possible incident at the Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"There is a serious threat, because Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the station, which could lead to an outburst. We are discussing all this with our partners so that everyone understands why Russia is doing this, because we need to find logic. Besides the fact that they are terrorists, there is also logic in these actions," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"Why? In order to show that this war is dangerous for the world. To provoke it in such a way as if they did not do it. For the information space, so that people are afraid of this, so that later partners who are skeptics will start to stop Ukraine politically, stop our counter-offensive actions," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, that's why we talked so much with our partners that the station should come under the full control of the Ukrainian authorities.

"And it is also important that at the time of the transfer of control of the station from Russia to Ukraine, everything was checked. Because there may be remote clearance. To say then: ‘That's when everything was under the control of the occupier, everything was fine, and now, have a look, there is a radioactive emission.’ An important point," Zelenskyy said.