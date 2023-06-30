Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

There is a strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel, over 300 tanks and 330 artillery systems deployed today in the Bakhmut direction, and there are no more Wagner Private Military Company fighters there, Spokesperson for the Eastern Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty has said.

"Yes, today, there is no criminal Wagner group in the Bakhmut direction. There is a rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel, over 300 tanks, over 330 artillery systems and 140 multiple launch rocket systems deployed there. But these are airborne and infantry units of the enemy, combat army reserve, the so-called BARS, territorial enemy troops like Veteran," he said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

Ten combat clashes occurred in the Bakhmut direction in the past 24 hours during which 104 occupiers were killed, 166 wounded, and six captured, Cherevaty said.

"Our Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative in the Bakhmut direction of the front and pose pressure on the enemy on the northern and southern flanks. The enemy also shows strong resistance: it attacked our positions 445 times in the past 24 hours using cannon and rocket artillery, inflicted two air strikes," he said.

Two enemy Grad systems, an anti-tank missile system, a combat reconnaissance vehicle, one battalion command and observation post and three field ammunition depots were also destroyed.

According to Cherevaty, in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the enemy made three attempts to attack Ukrainian positions in the past 24 hours, inflicted 303 artillery and three air strikes.

"While repelling the attacks, 22 occupiers were killed, 59 injured. Also, two mortars, an unmanned aerial vehicle and an ammunition depot were destroyed," he said.