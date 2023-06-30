Facts

16:53 30.06.2023

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

2 min read

There is a strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel, over 300 tanks and 330 artillery systems deployed today in the Bakhmut direction, and there are no more Wagner Private Military Company fighters there, Spokesperson for the Eastern Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty has said.

"Yes, today, there is no criminal Wagner group in the Bakhmut direction. There is a rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel, over 300 tanks, over 330 artillery systems and 140 multiple launch rocket systems deployed there. But these are airborne and infantry units of the enemy, combat army reserve, the so-called BARS, territorial enemy troops like Veteran," he said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

Ten combat clashes occurred in the Bakhmut direction in the past 24 hours during which 104 occupiers were killed, 166 wounded, and six captured, Cherevaty said.

"Our Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative in the Bakhmut direction of the front and pose pressure on the enemy on the northern and southern flanks. The enemy also shows strong resistance: it attacked our positions 445 times in the past 24 hours using cannon and rocket artillery, inflicted two air strikes," he said.

Two enemy Grad systems, an anti-tank missile system, a combat reconnaissance vehicle, one battalion command and observation post and three field ammunition depots were also destroyed.

According to Cherevaty, in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the enemy made three attempts to attack Ukrainian positions in the past 24 hours, inflicted 303 artillery and three air strikes.

"While repelling the attacks, 22 occupiers were killed, 59 injured. Also, two mortars, an unmanned aerial vehicle and an ammunition depot were destroyed," he said.

Tags: #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

10:47 29.06.2023
Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

18:48 27.06.2023
De-occupation in Bakhmut direction complicated by system of engineering structures developed by Ukrainian forces at the time – Maliar

De-occupation in Bakhmut direction complicated by system of engineering structures developed by Ukrainian forces at the time – Maliar

11:37 26.06.2023
AFU gain impetus in assaults around Bakhmut, make progress on northern, southern flanks of town – British intelligence

AFU gain impetus in assaults around Bakhmut, make progress on northern, southern flanks of town – British intelligence

20:33 20.06.2023
Syrsky about Bakhmut direction: Вefense forces continue to move forward on flanks, enemy gradually knocked out of positions

Syrsky about Bakhmut direction: Вefense forces continue to move forward on flanks, enemy gradually knocked out of positions

19:02 16.06.2023
Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

16:11 07.06.2023
Ukrainian forces move forward by 200 to 1,100 meters in Bakhmut direction, Russia's regular troops conduct hostilities there – Maliar

Ukrainian forces move forward by 200 to 1,100 meters in Bakhmut direction, Russia's regular troops conduct hostilities there – Maliar

18:59 05.06.2023
Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

18:53 05.06.2023
Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

11:11 05.06.2023
Losses of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut 86.7% less than Russian – Danilov

Losses of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut 86.7% less than Russian – Danilov

17:08 03.06.2023
Situation in Bakhmut relatively stable, Wagner fighters still haven't left city finally – Maliar

Situation in Bakhmut relatively stable, Wagner fighters still haven't left city finally – Maliar

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

LATEST

Denmark to provide Ukraine with DKK 1.3 bln military aid package

Govt appoints Duma head of ARMA

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Podoliak: Ukraine not to give part of its territory to aggressor to stop war

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

After visit of Cardinal Zuppi to Russia, Vatican to consider further initiatives on Ukraine

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

AD
AD
AD
AD