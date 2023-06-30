Facts

15:35 30.06.2023

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

1 min read
Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, following which Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev were instructed to carry out a set of measures to strengthen the North operational zone.

"Headquarters. Reports by the commanders Zaluzhny, Syrsky, Tarnavsky, Nayev. The situation on the battlefield, moving forward. Strengthening our operations with additional artillery systems and shells," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"A separate report by the Main Intelligence Agency, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the State Security Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service on the situation in Belarus. We keep it under constant control," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "by the decision of the Headquarters, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny and Commander of the North, Nayev, are to carry out a set of measures to strengthen this direction."

Tags: #commander_in_chief

MORE ABOUT

18:57 10.02.2023
At Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ, effectiveness of air defense considered, instructed to wind up consequences of missile attack on Friday

At Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ, effectiveness of air defense considered, instructed to wind up consequences of missile attack on Friday

14:09 05.01.2023
Zelensky holds HQ regular meeting

Zelensky holds HQ regular meeting

19:17 05.10.2022
Zelensky holds another meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Zelensky holds another meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

14:12 26.09.2022
Zelensky holds regular Supreme Commander's HQ meeting

Zelensky holds regular Supreme Commander's HQ meeting

11:43 03.09.2022
Zelensky holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ

Zelensky holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ

18:18 27.02.2022
Nearly 100,000 citizens mobilized in Ukrainian army in two days – Commander-in-Chief

Nearly 100,000 citizens mobilized in Ukrainian army in two days – Commander-in-Chief

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

LATEST

US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new package of defense assistance

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

Denmark to provide Ukraine with DKK 1.3 bln military aid package

Govt appoints Duma head of ARMA

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

Podoliak: Ukraine not to give part of its territory to aggressor to stop war

AD
AD
AD
AD