Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, following which Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev were instructed to carry out a set of measures to strengthen the North operational zone.

"Headquarters. Reports by the commanders Zaluzhny, Syrsky, Tarnavsky, Nayev. The situation on the battlefield, moving forward. Strengthening our operations with additional artillery systems and shells," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"A separate report by the Main Intelligence Agency, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the State Security Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service on the situation in Belarus. We keep it under constant control," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "by the decision of the Headquarters, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny and Commander of the North, Nayev, are to carry out a set of measures to strengthen this direction."